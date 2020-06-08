Patawawa's New Single "So Late" Is A Disco Funk Jam That Proves They Are Here To Stay

"So Late" is the third single from Patawawa's upcoming debut album Power Up, to be released on September 25th. In a time of much unrest and uncertainty, this single is a pure ray of Disco Funk sunshine.

No one likes to go through a break-up, but "So Late" is a song of hope and second chances. Sam Wilmot, Rory Lovatt, and Beth Garrett have already had great success with singles "Just Not With You" and "Forget About It" in 2020, and "So Late" will get you dancing and celebrating life.

