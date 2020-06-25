Premiere: Frankie Knuckles Pres. Director's Cut Ft. B Slade - Get Over U (Tedd Patterson Remix)

Tedd Patterson Tedd_Patterson_Photo_Resource

The word legend is thrown around way too often in music, but Frankie Knuckles, Eric Kupper and Tedd Patterson have earned that title easily. We are very excited to present a new remix that includes all three of them on one track. The writing partnership of Frankie Knuckles and Eric Kupper, The Directors Cut, produced some incredible work that was put together into an album last year The Directors Cut Collection. Now some tracks from the record are being lifted for remixes and we are happy to premiere one of them today.

One of New York’s finest, Tedd Patterson hops on the remix duties (as does Chambray) and we are here to premiere it for you today before the release tomorrow. Patterson elevates this slice of anthemic house music by highlighting the vocals from B Slade, honing in on a subtle, but funky guitar, a background piano lick and an irresistible groove. Soaring strings bring those hands straight into the air as if you were on a dancefloor with Frankie. This is straight from the source, as Patterson tells us.

“I LOVE THIS RECORD! I feel lucky to be a part of this project and I’m proud that I can represent Frankie and help extend the life of one of my favorite records as well,” explains Tedd Patterson. "What excites me most is the possibility of reaching new DJs and fans of house and informing them of THE SOURCE. Let these bitches know who Frankie was and how this all started.”

The remix will be released tomorrow, June 26. Stream this record now and feel that wave of nostalgia and happiness for the next eight minutes.