Premiere: Kami-O - Aura (Argo Remix) [Italdred]
Italdred are back it again with another impeccable release. This one features the Scottish producer known as Kami-O with a 6 track EP that takes you on a crazy ride through intricate, glitchy 2 step anthems like "Lightworks," then into darker, more sub heavy productions like "East Wind." The EP, Lightworks, also includes a remix by the french 140 connoisseur Argo which we were happy to premiere, have a listen below.
Premiere: Kami-O - Aura (Argo Remix):
Argo brings a lot more warmth to the release with his remix of "Aura." The OG track from Kami-O is a more colder production than the remix, with grimey synths and a hard hitting, militant drum pattern. However with the remix Argo has completely flipped the track, he's let the synths die down, included more highs and almost given the drums a hip hop kind of feel. All in all its a very special remix and faultless release -- its out on June 12 on all the usual outlets. Out to the Italdred gang every single time.