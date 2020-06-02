Record Store Day 2020 Reveals New 3 Month Release Schedule

Record Store Day will take place over three separate dates in August, September and October.

Record Store Day has unveiled its lineup of releases for the rest of the year in its amended form. Record Store Day will take place over three different dates in August, September and October; August 29, September 26 & October 24.

On August 29th there will be releases from Pink Floyd, Odd Future, New Order, Gorillaz, Robyn and others. September 26 will have releases from The Doors, Fleetwood Mac, Grouplove, Nas, Roger Waters, Wale and others. October 24, Miles Davis, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib and others will release music.

The Rolling Stones Let It Bleed (Limited Collectors Edition) will arrive on Black Friday.

See the full list here.