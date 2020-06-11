Rhythm Section Intl Launches Patreon To Offer Free Workshops, Mentorship For Lower Income, Underrepresented People

Sign up for their Patreon that gives you great perks and donates money to charity.

Bradley Zero Courtesy Photo

London based music label, event company, studio and radio show Rhythm Section International, founded by Bradley Zero, has unveiled a new Patreon aimed to raise money to offer workshops and mentorship to lower income and underrepresented people for free.

The Patreon comes in three tiers – £5, £10 & £50. The £50 has sold out, but the £5 and £10 are still available.

The perks range from access to their promo pool, to stickers, badges, discounted tickets, exclusive live sets and much more.

15% of all Rhythm Section's Patreon income will go to a different charitable cause each month. Their effort to raise money for lower income and underrepresented people for free will be rolled out over the coming months as they settle into a new space and adjust to this new initiative.