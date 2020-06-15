This will be Roy Ayers first album in 18 years and is out this week.

Jazz Is Dead

Roy Ayers has announced his first album in 18 years, titled Roy Ayers: Jazz Is Dead 2. The new LP will arrive this Friday, June 19. The project was done in collaboration Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad, formerly of legendary hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Roy Ayers features on vibraphone, alongside Greg Paul on drums, Phil Ranelin on trombone, Wendell Harrison on saxophone, and vocalists Loren Oden, Joy Gilliam, Saudia Yasmein, Elgin Clark and Anitra Castleberry. The album was recorded at Linear Labs studio in Los Angeles.

The new album will be released on Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad’s new label Jazz Is Dead.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

See the full tracklist below. Pre-order on Bandcamp here.

Tracklist:

1. Synchronize Vibration

2. Hey Lover

3. Soulful and Unique

4. Shadows of The East

5. Sunflowers

6. Gravity

7. Solace

8. African Sounds