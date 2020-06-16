Save Nour Campaign Launched To Stop Brixton Eviction From Housekeeping DJ & Property Developer

A member of London-based DJ group Housekeeping, Taylor McWilliams, is looking to evict a well-liked and long-standing immigrant owned business. A campaign has been set up to save it.

via Save Nour

A campaign has been launched to stop Brixton market mainstay Nour Cash & Carry from being evicted by its new landlord, Texan property developer Taylor McWilliams who is part of DJ and event group Housekeeping.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

McWilliams runs the investment firm Hondo Enterprises, which bought Brixton Village and Market Row for £37.25 million in 2018.

There was some uproar when the sale went through at the time. They evicted 30 artists from Brixton Village, and shut down Club 414, which had been a staple for partygoers for over 30 years.

But the sale has come back into focus after Nour was served an eviction notice with the date to vacate on July 22, 2020. According to a change.org petition, it serves 90% of nearby restaurants, has been in business for over 20 years and is one of the last remaining multicultural immigrant-owned businesses in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"Taylor's efforts to shut down a shop that many people rely on for their heritage foods has made us feel unwelcome in our own home," Save Nour's GoFundMe page reads. "We want him to understand that his callous gentrification is not welcome in Brixton."

Sign the petition to Save Nour. 50,000 have so far signed and it has already garnered support from some big name DJs.

There has been a bunch of posturing by Hondo about why they need to evict everyone. They claim it is to make structural improvements to the building.

“Hondo has invested extensively with regards to heating, drainage, and the infrastructure within the Market, however, the lack of power still remains a major challenge with regular power cuts for the 50 traders in Market Row,” said the company to Dazed on April 28. “In order to support all a traders, we are required to build a new electrical substation which UK Power Networks informed us had to go in Nour’s unit. After exploring a number of solutions for Nour Cash and Carry, including Hondo building a new unit for them at our cost, we are pleased to be in the positive, final stages of discussions to retain them within Brixton Market.”

However, the evidence that the power station has been weak. Since then, MP Helen Hayes and some Lambeth Council members have moved to support Nour, "calling for the eviction notice to be withdrawn and for Nour to stay in their current unit."

Housekeeping has tried to distance themselves from McWilliams’ business actions, but that is pretty hard to do when they get loans from Hondo with no interest rates or a set fixed repayment schedule, according to public records shown by Save Nour. Housekeeping has deleted their Twitter and Facebook and turned off comments on their Instagram.

Read this great report on Housekeeping and the incredible wealth of those in the group by The Quietus. McWilliams isn’t the only one with wealth that has banked his way into the business. They have aristocratic connections, have eye-watering family wealth or work in banking. They are Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe (step-brother of Cressida Bonas), Sebastian Macdonald-Hall (Evolve Estates director) and Carl Waxberg (Citibank director). Hondo also wants financial help from the government now, which seems pretty rich.