Sigur Rós Frontman Jónsi Announces New Album 'Shiver' Featuring Robyn, Liz Fraser

Sigur Rós frontman, Jónsi Birgisson, has announced his first solo album in a decade, Shiver. The new LP will feature the likes of Liz Fraser of the Cocteau Twins, Robyn and Aldrei Kom. A. G. Cook provides some additional production.

To help push the album, Jónsi has released a new single “Swill” with its crunchy electronics and still somehow serene melody.

Shiver will be released on October 2 via Krunk. Pre-order Shiver here and watch the video for “Swill” now. See the complete tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. Exhale

2. Shiver

3. Cannibal (with Liz Fraser)

4. Wildeye

5. Sumarið Sem (with Aldrei Kom)

6. Kórall

7. Salt Licorice (with Robyn)

8. Hold

9. Swill

10. Grenade

11. Beautiful Boy