Spotlight: How to Talk About Burnout

Burnout is a topic that has been getting a lot of attention, but it is a conversation that we need to have at this time. Many people are experiencing burnout, and they don't know how to address it. It needs to be addressed because it can have devastating consequences if the condition is left untreated.

The Definition of Burnout

Burnout is an emotional condition that can encompass several different symptoms. In order to receive a diagnosis of "burnout," these symptoms must have been caused by stress that you experienced in the workplace. People with burnout may be experiencing the following symptoms:

Exhaustion

People feel exhausted emotionally. It may seem as if they cannot cope in the workplace any longer. They may feel as if they are too tired to make it through another day at work and are unable to cope with the realities of their days. Some people complain of physical symptoms, including bowel or stomach irritation or pain.

A Reduction in Job Performance

People become burned out as they perform the ordinary tasks in their jobs, caring for loved ones or taking care of the home. They may enjoy these tasks in the beginning, but after they start to experience burnout, they begin to resent these tasks or find it hard to continue performing them.

Estrangement from their Work-Related Tasks

As time goes by, people with burnout begin to feel increasingly frustrated and stressed in their jobs. This is when they begin to express a lot of cynicism toward their jobs and their coworkers. They may begin to become emotionally detached from their job duties and begin to feel indifferent towards their jobs.

How to Know that You Are Burned Out

The medical community uses several questionnaires to determine whether or not a person is burned out. One of these is known as the "Maslach Burnout Inventory" and may be a tool that your doctor will use. The symptoms you are experiencing could also be the result of other conditions, so it is important to make an appointment with your doctor to obtain a definitive diagnosis.

How to Deal with Burnout

You may be experiencing minor aches and pains associated with your condition, and one of the best ways to deal with these issues is to take advantage of CBD topicals that were created to support them. Burnout can lead to stress, exhaustion and the depletion of your precious energy, but topicals can help relieve the minor aches and pains that come with it.

How to Bring Up the Topic of Burnout

A friend, a significant other or a family member needs to be the first person with whom you discuss the possibility of burnout. If you are actually experiencing burnout, you will need the support of the people around you, so take time to explain to someone close to you how you are feeling.

If you believe that you are experiencing burn out, it may be time to visit your human resources department. These professionals will let you know if your company has any mental health benefits that will address this issue, or they may be able to offer you stress management training. Explain to these professionals that helping you navigate your stress would also be beneficial to the company. Then, the company may be willing to put new initiatives in place that improve communication and create a more positive work environment.

What Do You Do if Your Company Doesn't Do Anything about Burnout?

If your company refuses to do anything about burnout, it will be unfortunate, but you will have to move on.

The most important thing is your health, and you cannot let a burdensome situation pull you down even further. Burnout must be addressed, and topical products can help you do that.