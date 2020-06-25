Spotlight: Watch Matt Berry Talk Tips for Creative Inspiration with Point Blank

For Point Blank’s latest masterclass, they were joined by esteemed actor, writer and musician, Matt Berry to discuss creative drive and finding inspiration.

You may be familiar with Matt Berry for his work on shows such as The IT Crowd, The Mighty Boosh and Year of the Rabbit amongst others but long before stepping into a career in comedy, his main focus was making music. Since working in the musical space, he’s signed to Acid Jazz and released 8 studio albums, one of which charted in the Top 40. Also, alongside his personal projects, he’s composed music for film and TV including the programs Toast of London, Year of the Rabbit (which he also won the 2015 BAFTA Award for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Program for), Snuff Box and more. Want to learn more about music production, DJing or scoring for film and TV? Check out Point Blank’s courses in London, Los Angeles and online.

In the video, Matt Berry discusses how he inspires himself using other creative mediums such as art and photography, how keeping your old musical projects stocked up can be essential for beating creative block and that being fearless and experimental will prevent you from feeling intimidated by anything the music industry throws at you.

If you enjoyed this video, be sure to keep an eye on Point Blank’s YouTube channel as they upload content much like this regularly.