Studio Tips: How To Improve Creativity, Attitude, And Physical Health In The Studio

Grinding in the studio can grind you down and impact your work, here are some tips to course correct and improve your production output.

Your sacred space, can also kick your ass...

If you have spent any time in a studio or working on music anywhere, really, you probably know it can be mentally and physically exhausting. For some reason, most of us ignore these things and push forward despite mental blocks, physical discomfort, and even stress.

You have probably sat in front of your computer screen just staring at it, hoping for some divine musical intervention that most of the time doesn't happen. Well, it's because you are being a studio sloth, it's not good, not even remotely.

Here are some quick tips to help increase productivity, creativity, and physical and mental health.

The state of mind is essential for creativity and stress levels. If you are over-caffeinated or intoxicated, you often think you are working faster or being more creative, but you probably aren't. Not to say that having a cup of java or a couple of beers is going to derail you, but overdoing doesn't help.

How can you get into the right groove?

Receptra's "Seriously Relax For Daytime" - CBD has been making a significant impact on a lot of people, from helping with anxiety to relieving pain and even helping with sleep. These new 25mg versions are great for taking in the morning, along with your coffee. Available in both a pill and tincture, this lower dose is perfect for taking the edge off without killing your momentum. CBD at higher doses will send you right to naptime, so stick to the recommended amount to start and work your way up if needed. CBD effects everyone differently, but it's worth a try. Receptra also makes a higher dose version, so when you are wired from working some long hours, it will help ease you into dreamland.

More info at Receptra Naturals

Candles - They are not just for romantic dinners, creating intimate vibes or adult tubby time. Stay with me here. The right smells are powerful, and aromatherapy is something most of us don't think about. These candles from Rockaway Candle Company are great and use natural ingredients, plus it's a small independent brand, which is also cool. The point is that the right smell can put you in the right mood and headspace for a long haul in front of the screen. We love the Himaylan Bamboo and Blood Orange scents, clean and refreshing smells that make you feel like you are on vacation.

Ergo Chair 2

The right chair. Proper posture and ergonomics are critical to your physical health if you are sitting down for long stretches. Everyone has different preferences and budgets, so do your research and try some out if you can go to a physical showroom. We found the Autonomous Ergo Chair 2 to be a great blend of high quality and reasonable cost, check out our full review at the link.

The Herman Miller Aeron chair (in the picture of the studio above) has also been a long time favorite of many producers, but it's not cheap. Look around, find a good chair, and make the investment in your back. Worth every penny.

Apple Watch or Fitbit etc. - When we are in the groove, we often forget to move unless we have to go to the bathroom. Not good. Long stretches in a seated position are not healthy, so it's crucial to get off your ass every hour and walk around, stretch, take a water break, and get your blood moving again. An Apple Watch or Fitbit type of device can be convenient in setting reminders for you to rise out of your chair, shake it out, and keep track of your overall movement. The more you stay still, the worse you will feel at the end of the day, and it just compounds. Take a walk, have a workout routine, improve your mental and physical health, and make you a better producer.

The DYLN Water Bottle

Hydrate. I know mom, shut up. Be honest, you always forget - always. The best way to keep yourself hydrated is to keep a water bottle in your studio, and time a big drink with your hourly stand up. We like the DYLN Water Bottle for many reasons, mostly because it makes your water alkaline.

DYLN Water Bottle - This is not your average water bottle by any stretch, and if you are looking for alkaline water on the go, you are in luck. The Insulated DYLN Bottle is a 950mL double-walled vacuum insulated bottle that alkalizes your water within 15-20 minutes and keeps it cold for roughly a full day. If you are new to alkaline water, check this article out, and it will give you some useful facts.

So how is this better than ordinary water? The short answers: alkaline water can help charge up your immune system, hydrate you faster, and balance out your body. The DYLN allows you to do this all on the go, and if you suffer from heartburn, inflammation, etc. this bottle is your best friend. Try drinking alkaline water after a hard night out; you will most likely feel the difference.

Some other health benefits (via DYLN's website):

Absorbs more quickly into your cells and hydrates you faster than any other form of water.

Detoxifies the body to improve blood circulation and boost the immune system.

Helps to manage a healthy weight.

Combat conditions like acid reflux and high blood pressure when drinking enough.

More Info Here

So try these tips out, you will be astounded at how much better you feel and how much faster you can work. It will take some time to get the habits formed, but worth all the effort.