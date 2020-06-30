Sufjan Stevens Details New Album 'The Ascension'
The first single, "America" will arrive this Friday, July 3.
Beloved Indie folk singer, songwriter Sufjan Stevens has announced a new album titled The Ascension. Being billed as the follow up to his 2015 LP Carrie & Lowell, the 15-track album will be released September 25 on Asthmatic Kitty.
The album will arrive with a 16-page booklet of his drawings. The lead single “America” is 12 minutes long and will arrive this Friday, July 3, just in time for July 4th weekend. See the tracklist below and the cover art he designed above.
01. Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse
02. Run Away With Me
03. Video Game
04. Lamentations
05. Tell Me You Love Me
06. Die Happy
07. Ativan
08. Ursa Major
09. Landslide
10. Gilgamesh
11. Death Star
12. Goodbye To All That
13. Sugar
14. The Ascension
15. America