Sufjan Stevens Details New Album 'The Ascension'

Beloved Indie folk singer, songwriter Sufjan Stevens has announced a new album titled The Ascension. Being billed as the follow up to his 2015 LP Carrie & Lowell, the 15-track album will be released September 25 on Asthmatic Kitty.

The album will arrive with a 16-page booklet of his drawings. The lead single “America” is 12 minutes long and will arrive this Friday, July 3, just in time for July 4th weekend. See the tracklist below and the cover art he designed above.

01. Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse

02. Run Away With Me

03. Video Game

04. Lamentations

05. Tell Me You Love Me

06. Die Happy

07. Ativan

08. Ursa Major

09. Landslide

10. Gilgamesh

11. Death Star

12. Goodbye To All That

13. Sugar

14. The Ascension

15. America