Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington & 9th Wonder Form Dinner Party, Announce Debut Album

The new super group will release their debut album next month.

Amani Washington

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington and 9th Wonder have formed a new super group Dinner Party and will release their debut album together next month. The collection of some of the most innovative minds in hip-hop and jazz came together over years of friendship, dinners, conversations, laughs and shows -- all converging for one moment.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Between them, they have worked with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Herbie Hancock, Nipsey Hustle, Anderson .Paak and countless others.

To help push the new seven-track album, they have released “Freeze Tag” featuring Phoelix, who is on four tracks on the LP. The video takes you into the studio to show off a little bit how they work.

Dinner Party will be released on July 10. Pre-order the LP now.

1. Sleepless Nights (feat. Phoelix)

2. Love You Bad (feat. Phoelix)

3. From My Heart and My Soul (feat. Phoelix)

4. First Responders

5. The Mighty Tree

6. Freeze Tag (feat. Phoelix)

7. LUV U