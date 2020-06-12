The Classic Sennheiser HD 25 Gets A Limited Edition Colorway and Special Offer

The legendary HD 25 is now available for a special anniversary promotion for $99.95 and in a special limited edition.

There aren't many industry standards in the extremely fickle DJ world, but the Sennheiser HD 25 is one of them. Much like the Technics 1200, CDJ, and UDG gig bags, these have been professional favorites for decades and have been around for 30 years. A simple, clean design, crystal clear sound for monitoring in loud booths, lightweight and comfortable. The HD 25 is so beloved that Sennheiser had to start making different models for different types of applications.

The HD 25 Plus, HD 25 Light, HD 25-1 II, and HD 25 II

The original HD 25 has been released with special yellow ear pads (as well as the black) to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Sennheiser brand. The limited-edition was inspired by the famous colors of another icon – Sennheiser's HD 414, the world's first open headphones. The limited version also features a retro Sennheiser logo on the earcups and comes packaged in a box with a retro sleeve.

The HD 25 monitoring headphones are on special offer during June and going for $99.95, down from $149.95, and if you are lucky, you will score the limited edition version.

The iconic HD 25 headphones have set a standard for professional monitoring applications – and are still one of our favorites. Happy 75th Birthday Sennheiser.