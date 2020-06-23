The Streets Release Third Single "Falling Down" From Upcoming Mixtape Out Next Month

Mike Skinner's mixtape 'None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive' is coming very soon.

Courtesy Photo

Mike Skinner aka The Streets has released a new song from his upcoming mixtape, None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive. The new track, “Falling Down” featuring Hak Baker is the sort of laidback, but purposeful rapping fans came to love over the past several decades. This will be his first full-length project since 2011’s Cyberspace and Reds.

“Falling Down” is the third single from the upcoming mixtape, which is set for release on July 10. It will feature Tame Impala, IDLES, Ms Banks, Chris Lorenzo and others. Listen to “Falling Down” now and pre-order now.

None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive Tracklist:

1. Call My Phone Thinking I'm Doing Nothing Better (ft. Tame Impala)

2. None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive (ft. IDLES)

3. I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him (ft. Donae’o and Greentea Peng)

4. You Can't Afford Me (ft. Ms Banks)

5. I Know Something You Did (ft. Jesse James Solomon)

6. Eskimo Ice (ft. Kasien)

7. Phone Is Always In My Hand (ft. Dapz on the Map)

8. The Poison I Take Hoping You Will Suffer (ft. Oscar #Worldpeace)

9. Same Direction (ft. Jimothy Lacoste)

10. Falling Down (ft. Hak Baker)

11. Conspiracy Theory Freestyle (ft. Rob Harvey)

12. Take Me As I Am (with Chris Lorenzo)