Thievery Corporation's Eric Hilton Releases Dreamy New Solo Album 'Infinite Everywhere'

AliZare

Eric Hilton of Thievery Corporation has released a solo album Infinite Everywhere.

Having been in TC for 25 years, Hilton describes this album as an “introduction” to what the “next 25 years are about.” On this album Hilton played almost every instrument, diving deep into new sounds and textures. It is more relaxed and beautiful, allowing the listener to ease into something peaceful on a hot summer day.

It is loungy with some jazzy flourishes on tracks like “Leaving the Hive.” It is ambient and dreamy like on “Expert Dreaming” with soft piano echoing around the track. However, it isn’t completely different from Thievery Corporation. There are some moments of dubby magic like on “This Strange Daze” with Puma Ptah

There is an element of 90’s rave nostalgia to this album that feels like the end of a long Ibiza night with the sun slowly rising off in the distance over a shimmering blue ocean.

The 10-song, 32-minute album is a breeze of a listen and flies by effortlessly. Listen to the full thing below to start your week.

