Video Premiere: Janus Rasmussen - Blóð

Faroe Islands native, Janus Rasmussen took a big step last year going solo from pop quartet Bloodgroup and as one-half of the duo KIASMOS, alongside Ólafur Arnalds. He recently released his new single “Blóð” that blends all of those influences, but into something a little different and we are happy to premiere the gorgeous video today.

It was shot on his native Faroe Islands (a North Atlantic archipelago located 320 kilometers (200 miles) north-northwest of Scotland), with footage above the deep blue ocean, expansive green pastures and steep rocky cliffs. It is nature at its best and most preserved, largely away from the harmful touch of man. There are touches of snow on the ground and some is falling as the filming is being done.

Rasmussen explains to us how this song was made: “Originating from the same session as my previous single 'Jörð,' ‘Blóð’ was written and produced soon after. The idea was to keep this track as simple as possible. I wanted it to consist only of elements that mattered. When you get an idea it can be hard to know when to stop. ‘Blóð’ felt complete very early in the process, and it took a lot of willpower to just let it be.

It’s a track driven by a simple piano line and a wonky Juno 60 synth. The sounds compliment and play off each other in a way that makes the song work. The percussion is played with drumsticks on a small pianette, which then was turned into a loop. The bass line consists of a vintage MS20 and Juno 60, alternating between the bass line.”

Watch the video now.