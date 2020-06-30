Washed Out Details New Album 'Purple Noon,' Shares Single "Time to Walk Away"

Washed Out is arriving with his new album in August.

Sub Pop

Atlanta-based producer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Ernest Greene, better known as Washed Out, has announced his new album Purple Noon. To help push the LP, Greene has released the first single “Time to Walk Away.” The album also features previously released tracks, “Too Late,” and “Paralyzed.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A press release calls this his "most accessible" LP to date. It was produced and recorded by Ernest Greene and mixed by Ben H. Allen in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fans can pre-order the LP now in physical and digital formats via Sub Pop here. Purple Noon will be released on August 7.

Sub Pop

1. Too Late

2. Face Up

3. Time to Walk Away

4. Paralyzed

5. Reckless Desires

6. Game of Chance

7. Leave You Behind

8. Don’t Go

9. Hide

10. Haunt