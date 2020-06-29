Watch: Public Enemy Deliver Rousing Performance Of 'Fight The Power' With Rapsody, YG, Nas, Black Thought At BET Awards

Fighting the power and racial inequality were the themes on the night.

Eitan Miskevich

Last night was the BET Awards and while it was still only digital, the show was still quite powerful. It took the opportunity to spotlight the current issues in the United States with police violence and racial inequality with some poignant and powerful performances by black artists. One of them was by Public Enemy, who was joined by a cast of rappers to perform their 1989 classic “Fight The Power.”

The performance was stitched together with footage from protests around the country as Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, YG, Questlove and JAHI all joined from various locations. Chuck D and Flavor Flav were joined by PE members DJ Lord, S1Ws and Professor Griff for the performance.

The performers highlighted the current fight against racism in America, the historical struggle, including where Nas highlights Seneca Village, and how much more needs to be done.

Public Enemy released a new single “State of the Union (STFU)” two weeks ago, which can be found on their website.

Watch the performance below.

