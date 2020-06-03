Weedsday Playlist: Comedian & Cannabis Reporter Brooke Burgstahler Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Brooke Burgstahler is a comedian and conscious content creator. Writer, reporter, and producer of the daily show, Marijuana Morning News, Brooke is a cannabis advocate and activist. Her passion is edu-tainment and enlightening people to the positive powers plants hold through her cannabis and wellness platform, Budding Mind. A yogi at heart, Brooke’s mantra is “may all people and plants be happy and free.”

We had Burgstahler make us a Weedsday playlist with some selections that span genres and decades.

1. Miriam Makeba - Pata Pata

If you want to skyrocket your mood, turn on "Pata Pata." You honestly couldn't be sad while listening to this song if you tried! It's a mood booster and a day brightener— take a hit, turn on "Pata Pata," and don't take things so seriously, man.

2. Gerry Rafferty - Right Down the Line

I'm not sure how it happened, but this song has become intertwined with me. When I listen to it, I feel transported back to a 1970s high school house party. I've got my Farrah Fawcett flow, bell bottoms, hanging in the kitchen smoking a joint. I lock eyes with someone from across the party, he starts to approach... I'm getting nervous just thinking about it!



3. Frank Ocean - Nights

Frank Ocean is an absolute genius in my book. But this particular tune of his has a lyric that is just so flippin' clever and witty and lovely— "rolling marijuana that's a cheap vacation, my everyday shit, every night shit, every day shit."



4. Vetiver - Can't You Tell

I mean holy whimsy, I would live right inside of this song if I could. The energy just carries me away to a sweetly swinging space. I imagine listening to this song, riding in a friend's convertible (P.S. looking for a friend with a convertible), the top down, smoking a joint with one hand, the other cast up into the open sky.

5. Cool Company - Bust It Open

I think it's pure magic when a song can be dope AND funny. This one is so goofy and can't help but make your body wiggle at least a leeeeetle bit.