Weekend Live Streams (6/26 - 6/28 Pride Edition)
Live streams are still going as small / car events are kind of coming back, but not really. Opening back up has started in some areas of the United States, but as we have seen with record numbers of new COVID-19 cases, it isn't all that easy. You can't just snap your fingers and pray for the virus to go away, no matter how crazy you are. This weekend is pride in many places around the world, and though the in-person celebrations are largely cancelled, many parties have gone virtual. We round up some of the best live streams for you this weekend and there are some good ones.
What: Pride 2020: The Sound of New York
When: Friday, June 26 – 3pm – Monday, June 29 @ 1am
Where: The Lot Radio (Hosted with Wrecked, The Carry Nation, Good Room and Elsewhere)
Charities: Black Trans Travel Fund, For The Gworls, Black Trans Femmes In The Arts, Trans Women Of Color Survival Fund, GLITS Inc. and New Alternatives,
Support / Tickets (all fees go to charities): RA
Who: A Village Raid, Ambient Breakfast w/ Pure Immanence & Rachel Noon, Arthur Kozlov, Auspex, Ben Manzone, BUBBLE_T feat. CLUB CHOW & THELIMITDOESNOTEXIST, Byrell The Great, Christy Love & W Jeremy, Dee Diggs, Dick Appointment, DJ Wawa, EASY feat. Austin Downey & Brian Gately, Fatherhood, FIST feat. Miss Parker & Word of Command, Five, GIA, Gooddroid, Honey Dijon Tribute to Sound Factory, Illustrious Blacks, Jasmine Infiniti, Jason Kendig, Joey Quiñones, JT Almon, Justin Cudmore, Kim Anh, Kim Ann Foxman, Lauren Flax, DJ Lisa Frank, Love Letters, Mike Servito, Mike Swells, Musclecars, Ne/Re/A, Occupy The Disco, Olive T, PAT feat. Amber Valentine & JD Samson, Papi Juice feat. Adam R, Oscar Nñ, Simisea and Yung Bugarron, Quest?onmarc Qween Beat feat. BE3K, Divoli S'vere & MikeQ, Ron Like Hell, Sagotsky, Sammy Jo, Skin, SPRKLBB, The Carry Nation, TYGAPAW
What: Just Ship It
When: Friday, June 26, @ 11:30 am – midnight EST
Where: Shipping
Charity: Black Trans Travel Fund
Who: See lineup poster (benny blanco b2b Cashmere Cat, Composr, Haruka, Magnolia Polaris, Mando, Matt FX, MikeQ, Mother Cell, Okay Kaya, Spencer Barnett, Synead, Tama Gucci, The Life, Xhosa
What: Defected WWWorldwide Series #2: Glitterbox + Brighton Pride
When: Friday, June 26 6-11pm BST
Where: Twitch
Who: See lineup poster
What: Beatport X HE.SHE.THEY: Pride2020
When: Saturday, June 27 start at 3pm BST / 7 am PDT for 15 hours
Where: Twitch & Beatport Website
Charities: Black Lives Matters, Stonewall, Mermaids & Sylvia Rivera Law Project
Who: CALAGNA, Catz ‘N Dogz, DJ PAULETTE, Jaguar, J. Worra, Karsten Sollors, Kiddy Smile, Lauren Flax, Maya Jane Coles, Nina Flowers, PAGANO, Sippin’ T , Syreeta, TOM STEPHAN / SUPERCHUMBO, Wax Wings
What: Virtually Nowadays: Pride
When: Friday, June 26 @ 8pm – 12pm, Saturday, June 27 4pm – 4am, Sunday, June 28 5pm – 9pm
Where: Nowadays Website
Charity: Princess Janae Place
Who: Friday: Olive T and Paramida
Saturday: Sippin T, Honey Soundsystem, Juana, LSDXOXO and Jasmine Infiniti and a special performance art piece from Keijaun Thomas
Sunday: Russell E.L. Butler and Lakuti