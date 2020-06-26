Weekend Live Streams (6/26 - 6/28 Pride Edition)

Here are the live streams for the weekend for Pride.

Live streams are still going as small / car events are kind of coming back, but not really. Opening back up has started in some areas of the United States, but as we have seen with record numbers of new COVID-19 cases, it isn't all that easy. You can't just snap your fingers and pray for the virus to go away, no matter how crazy you are. This weekend is pride in many places around the world, and though the in-person celebrations are largely cancelled, many parties have gone virtual. We round up some of the best live streams for you this weekend and there are some good ones.

What: Pride 2020: The Sound of New York

When: Friday, June 26 – 3pm – Monday, June 29 @ 1am

Where: The Lot Radio (Hosted with Wrecked, The Carry Nation, Good Room and Elsewhere)

Charities: Black Trans Travel Fund, For The Gworls, Black Trans Femmes In The Arts, Trans Women Of Color Survival Fund, GLITS Inc. and New Alternatives,

Support / Tickets (all fees go to charities): RA

Who: A Village Raid, Ambient Breakfast w/ Pure Immanence & Rachel Noon, Arthur Kozlov, Auspex, Ben Manzone, BUBBLE_T feat. CLUB CHOW & THELIMITDOESNOTEXIST, Byrell The Great, Christy Love & W Jeremy, Dee Diggs, Dick Appointment, DJ Wawa, EASY feat. Austin Downey & Brian Gately, Fatherhood, FIST feat. Miss Parker & Word of Command, Five, GIA, Gooddroid, Honey Dijon Tribute to Sound Factory, Illustrious Blacks, Jasmine Infiniti, Jason Kendig, Joey Quiñones, JT Almon, Justin Cudmore, Kim Anh, Kim Ann Foxman, Lauren Flax, DJ Lisa Frank, Love Letters, Mike Servito, Mike Swells, Musclecars, Ne/Re/A, Occupy The Disco, Olive T, PAT feat. Amber Valentine & JD Samson, Papi Juice feat. Adam R, Oscar Nñ, Simisea and Yung Bugarron, Quest?onmarc Qween Beat feat. BE3K, Divoli S'vere & MikeQ, Ron Like Hell, Sagotsky, Sammy Jo, Skin, SPRKLBB, The Carry Nation, TYGAPAW

What: Just Ship It

When: Friday, June 26, @ 11:30 am – midnight EST

Where: Shipping

Charity: Black Trans Travel Fund

Who: See lineup poster (benny blanco b2b Cashmere Cat, Composr, Haruka, Magnolia Polaris, Mando, Matt FX, MikeQ, Mother Cell, Okay Kaya, Spencer Barnett, Synead, Tama Gucci, The Life, Xhosa

Just Ship It

What: Defected WWWorldwide Series #2: Glitterbox + Brighton Pride

When: Friday, June 26 6-11pm BST

Where: Twitch

Who: See lineup poster

via Defected

What: Beatport X HE.SHE.THEY: Pride2020

When: Saturday, June 27 start at 3pm BST / 7 am PDT for 15 hours

Where: Twitch & Beatport Website

Charities: Black Lives Matters, Stonewall, Mermaids & Sylvia Rivera Law Project

Who: CALAGNA, Catz ‘N Dogz, DJ PAULETTE, Jaguar, J. Worra, Karsten Sollors, Kiddy Smile, Lauren Flax, Maya Jane Coles, Nina Flowers, PAGANO, Sippin’ T , Syreeta, TOM STEPHAN / SUPERCHUMBO, Wax Wings

What: Virtually Nowadays: Pride

When: Friday, June 26 @ 8pm – 12pm, Saturday, June 27 4pm – 4am, Sunday, June 28 5pm – 9pm

Where: Nowadays Website

Charity: Princess Janae Place

Who: Friday: Olive T and Paramida

Saturday: Sippin T, Honey Soundsystem, Juana, LSDXOXO and Jasmine Infiniti and a special performance art piece from Keijaun Thomas

Sunday: Russell E.L. Butler and Lakuti