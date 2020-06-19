Weekend Stream Live Preview (6/19-21)
We haven't done streaming round ups over the past few weeks to focus on protesting. It is hard to pay attention to streams when you are focusing on what is happening in the streets. But the streams are still going on, so we are offering a few options for you to indulge this weekend. Many of these offer some charitable contributions. As always pay attention to what Stream Informer has on deck for today with places like Nowadays, NTS Radio and Lot Radio all doing exciting sets for Juneteenth.
What: ABRA Festival
When: Friday, June 19 3pm - 2am(ish), Saturday, June 20 & Sunday, June 21 11am - 2am
Where: Twitch (RSVP For A Chance To Win A Bitcoin)
Charity: Bye Bye Plastic
Who: See lineup poster
What: Defected WWWorldwide (multi-room stream)
When: Friday, June 19 7-10 pm BST
Where: Twitch
Who: Room 1: Louie Vega / The Martinez Brothers
Classic Music Company - Room 2: Eli Escobar / Luke Solomon / Mark Farina
Defected, Room 3: Darius Syrossian / More TBA
What: Cypress Hill Performance In VR In Studio
When: Friday, June 19 @ 6pm PST
Where: Melody VR App
Who: Cypress Hill
What: Small Business Live:
When: Saturday, June 20 @ 4-10 p.m. Eastern
Where: Various social media websites found on this Website
Charity: Accion Opportunity Fund
Who: 2 Chainz, Brittany Howard, Brandi Carlile, T-Pain, Leon Bridges, and Nathaniel Rateliff, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Allen Stone, Chicano Batman, Ile, Jufu, Moon Taxi, mxmtoon, Luke James
What: Electric Hawk Harmony Virtual Music Festival
When: Saturday, June 20 & Sunday June 21 6pm – 3am-ish(?) CST
Where: Twitch
Charity: RAINN
Who: See Lineup Poster
What: Jean-Michel Jarre Alone Together Live VR
When: Sunday, June 21 @ 3:15 PM ET/12:15 PM PT
Where: Website
Who: Jean-Michel Jarre
What: Beyond Wonderland At The Gorge Virtual Rave-A-Thon
When: Saturday, June 20 – Sunday, June 21 6-12pm PST
Where: TV.Insomniac.com
Charity: Equal Justice Initiative and Rave Recovery
Who: See lineup poster
What: Fête de la Musique / Make Music Day
When: Sunday, June 21
Where: Bandsintown Twitch
Who: See lineup poster
What: Last Night A DJ Saved My Life
When: Friday, June 19 – Sunday, June 21
Where: Facebook
Charity: Last Night A DJ Saved My Life
Who: Friday, June 19 (all times CEST)
7-8 - Nakadia
8-9 - Deborah De Luca (TBC)
9-10.30 - Eats Everything
10.30-12 - Carl Cox
12-1 - Nyan Narine
Saturday June 20 - Wax Da Jam Showcase
7-8 Mark Farina
8-9 -Cut Chemist
9-10 -Simon Dunmore
10-11 - Nightmares On Wax
11 - 12 Statik
12 - 1am - Max Pietrangeli
Sunday, June 21
7-8 - SKT
8-9 - Pascal Kleiman
9 -11 Louie Vega
11-12 Joe Smooth
12-1 A-Ro