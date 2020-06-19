Weekend Stream Live Preview (6/19-21)

Some live streams to make your weekend a little more lively.

Courtesy of Defected

We haven't done streaming round ups over the past few weeks to focus on protesting. It is hard to pay attention to streams when you are focusing on what is happening in the streets. But the streams are still going on, so we are offering a few options for you to indulge this weekend. Many of these offer some charitable contributions. As always pay attention to what Stream Informer has on deck for today with places like Nowadays, NTS Radio and Lot Radio all doing exciting sets for Juneteenth.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What: ABRA Festival

When: Friday, June 19 3pm - 2am(ish), Saturday, June 20 & Sunday, June 21 11am - 2am

Where: Twitch (RSVP For A Chance To Win A Bitcoin)

Charity: Bye Bye Plastic

Who: See lineup poster

via Abra

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What: Defected WWWorldwide (multi-room stream)

When: Friday, June 19 7-10 pm BST

Where: Twitch

Who: Room 1: Louie Vega / The Martinez Brothers

Classic Music Company - Room 2: Eli Escobar / Luke Solomon / Mark Farina

Defected, Room 3: Darius Syrossian / More TBA

What: Cypress Hill Performance In VR In Studio

When: Friday, June 19 @ 6pm PST

Where: Melody VR App

Who: Cypress Hill

What: Small Business Live:

When: Saturday, June 20 @ 4-10 p.m. Eastern

Where: Various social media websites found on this Website

Charity: Accion Opportunity Fund

Who: 2 Chainz, Brittany Howard, Brandi Carlile, T-Pain, Leon Bridges, and Nathaniel Rateliff, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Allen Stone, Chicano Batman, Ile, Jufu, Moon Taxi, mxmtoon, Luke James

What: Electric Hawk Harmony Virtual Music Festival

When: Saturday, June 20 & Sunday June 21 6pm – 3am-ish(?) CST

Where: Twitch

Charity: RAINN

Who: See Lineup Poster

Electric Hawk

What: Jean-Michel Jarre Alone Together Live VR

When: Sunday, June 21 @ 3:15 PM ET/12:15 PM PT

Where: Website

Who: Jean-Michel Jarre

What: Beyond Wonderland At The Gorge Virtual Rave-A-Thon

When: Saturday, June 20 – Sunday, June 21 6-12pm PST

Where: TV.Insomniac.com

Charity: Equal Justice Initiative and Rave Recovery

Who: See lineup poster

via Insomniac

What: Fête de la Musique / Make Music Day

When: Sunday, June 21

Where: Bandsintown Twitch

Who: See lineup poster

via Bandsintown

What: Last Night A DJ Saved My Life

When: Friday, June 19 – Sunday, June 21

Where: Facebook

Charity: Last Night A DJ Saved My Life

Who: Friday, June 19 (all times CEST)

7-8 - Nakadia

8-9 - Deborah De Luca (TBC)

9-10.30 - Eats Everything

10.30-12 - Carl Cox

12-1 - Nyan Narine

Saturday June 20 - Wax Da Jam Showcase

7-8 Mark Farina

8-9 -Cut Chemist

9-10 -Simon Dunmore

10-11 - Nightmares On Wax

11 - 12 Statik

12 - 1am - Max Pietrangeli

Sunday, June 21



7-8 - SKT

8-9 - Pascal Kleiman

9 -11 Louie Vega

11-12 Joe Smooth

12-1 A-Ro