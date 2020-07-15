The 15 Best Disco & Funk Tracks of June 2020

With so much negativity in the world to focus on, it's time to hear some music that gives us life! The Shapeshifters are back with Billy Porter giving us the soundtrack for Pride. June also brings the golden pipes of Andre Espeut and China Moses! Each of these artists gives us a reason to dance and sing and champion love.

1. The Shapeshifters - Finally Ready feat. Billy Porter

Oh, Billy Porter! You are bringing realness to this brilliant new track by The Shapeshifters. Simon Marlin has been bringing us the finest house and disco music since 2003 and the release of "Finally Ready" for Pride was pure genius. This is a track that gives all of us the opportunity to choose love and to accept it for ourselves. And the category is...LOVE!

2. Igor Gonya - Swinging Hammock

Who doesn't love a freebie? Igor Gonya has given us this sweet jam via SoundCloud to add to your summer playlist. Igor is a very busy fellow, heading up labels Sundries, Lisztomania Records, and others, and you can find this track on his Kitchen Ninja EP. If you can have a pool party, make sure to play this one!

3. Roland Shaw - More (Monkey Wrench - Edit)

Monkey Wrench has done a masterful job of updating this classic Roland Shaw track from 1976. Where the original had an orchestrated feel to it, this edit makes "More" feel modern and ready for dancing. Very sexy indeed!

4. Patawawa - So Late

No one likes to go through a break-up, but "So Late" is a song of hope and second chances. Patawawa's Sam Wilmot, Rory Lovatt, and Beth Garrett have already had great success with singles "Just Not With You" and "Forget About It" in 2020, and "So Late" will get you dancing and celebrating life.

5. Shaka Loves You - Let's Move

"Let's Move" from Shaka Loves You has both classic Disco and Funk nods driving this groove. Solid bass notes provide the foundation and the vocal jam, horns, organ, and rhythm guitar build the rest of the house that is a solid Disco treat.

6. Tommy Glasses - Need Somebody feat. Nolita Golding

"Music has the power to unite" is a powerful opening verse sung oh so soulfully by UK singer Nolita Golding. French-born Tommy Glasses is a young DJ/producer, but he is at the top of his game with "Need Someone." Already a veteran of some of the most well-known disco labels, Tommy is just getting started with this beautiful message of unity.

7. Smoove & Turrell - Do It

Taken from Smoove & Turrell's sixth LP Stratus Bleu, "Do It" is a pure celebration of living in the moment and enjoying every second of life. This track has all kinds of nods to early the '80s funk, electronic, and soul movements, but still maintains a completely modern feel.

8. Sean Scanlan - Daydreaming feat. Elysha West (Yam Who? & Jaegerossa Main Vocal Remix)

"Daydreaming" could have easily been played at Studio 54 and been right at home! Co-written by Sean Scanlan and Elysha West, this track is pure joy in 6:45. Yam Who? & Jeagerossa kick up this mix to 11 and defy you to not kick up a sweat! Check this out on Midnight Riot! if you know what's good for you!

9. Andre Espeut - Call Me (Qwestlife London Lockdown Remix)

Andre Espeut has become a fixture for the Disco/Funk chart as a singer for hire, but this time he is back on his own with "Call Me." Qwestlife aka Tom Laroye and Andy Williams (Yam Who?) have added their disco flavor to this groove-laden jam. You can also find this EP on Midnight Riot! Records.

10. China Moses - Breaking Point (Mochi Men Remix)

China Moses is any producer's dream vocalist. The daughter of jazz legend Dee Dee Bridgewater, Moses brings a vocal pedigree that is hard to match and gives "Breaking Point" an incomparable level of soulfulness. The Mochi Men remix gives the track a dancefloor edge that makes you yearn for more. The vinyl release was limited to a mere 300 copies, so grab it if you are feeling lucky!

11. LUXXURY - I'm Ready

"I'm Ready" is the latest offering from disco maestro LUXXURY aka Blake Robin. Spa In Disco is where you will find this EP, which is a bit of a change for Robin. I don't know who the vocalist is on this one, but she has the kind of chops that remind me of Deniece Williams in her '80s heyday. Once again, let's hear it for the boy!

12. Hotmood - Magical Flight

Hotmood is one of the busiest disco producers in the industry right now. Luckily for us, that content is fire! "Magical Flight" is classic disco with a modern electronic twist. Fresh horns and silky strings will take you on this "Magical Flight". This track can be found on Disco Selections Vol. 1 compilation on Ravanelli Disco Club Records.

13. Bustin' Loose - Shake

Bustin' Loose has given his track "Shake" to the NHS Edits EP where all proceeds will go to the NHS Charities Together Campaign. At a time where we all need to be doing our part to support each other in this time of crisis, it's nice to hear a fantastic disco song giving back to support the people on the front lines of the Covid-19 crisis.

14. Toro Y Moi - Ordinary Guy feat. The Mattson 2

Toro Y Moi always has a way of making sounds that are uniquely his own, even when he's doing a cover. "Ordinary Guy" was done 45 years ago by Joe Bataan and is a soul classic. This version has a dreamy groove to it while staying true to the soul of the original. There is simply nothing ordinary about Toro Y Moi, which makes every new release exciting.

15. Kraak & Smaak - Sommeron feat. Imugi 이무기 (Satin Jackets Remix)

The Satin Jackets remix of Kraak & Smaak's "Sommeron" is like putting on pineapple scented suntan lotion, smooth and easy. Even if you are sitting in your backyard in an easy-set pool, this jam will take you to the ocean in your mind. Imugi's soft vocal delivery is pure relaxation and destination ready. Put on your sunnies and get ready to drift away.

