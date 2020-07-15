The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of June 2020

The month of June brings us hot new music from artists like Michael A, Kamilo Sanclemente, David Barragan, GMJ, Matter, and more.

As the summer heat rolls in, with it comes a collection of excellent new Progressive House originals and remixes from artists all over the world. Consistent quality and melodic groove shine through uniquely in every track.

1. "MYSTERY (ORIGINAL MIX)" - MICHAEL A [LAIKA SOUNDS]

Belarus based artist Michael A is a powerhouse producer and Genesis Music label owner whom is continually releasing on prestigious world-famous labels such as: Sudbeat, Proton Music, Replug and more with track support from the likes of Hernan Cattaneo. His latest track "Mystery" combines melody and groove in a beautiful progressive composition released on the LAIKA Sounds label.

2. "TIME WRITER (ORIGINAL MIX)" - KAMILO SANCLEMENTE & DAVID BARRAGAN [REPLUG]

Drawing on a variety of fresh designs and sleek rhythmic concepts, the Time Writer EP begins with its title track from Kamilo Sanclemente and David Barragan. On a backbone of warm beats comes smooth contoured bass and a lively percussive cadence. Subtle yet stirring, an atmospheric glow encases the framework, as gentle arps and effervescent effects converge in a perfect sonic marriage. The narrative shifts as the breakdown commences with a buzzing lead line set atop a redolent backdrop. Trance inducing and hugely poignant, its euphoric nature sets the course towards a musically enlightened finale.

3. "MERLIN'S OATH (GMJ & MATTER REMIX)" - DONNY CARR [MANGO ALLEY]

A vivid sonic canvas stretches out over the musical landscape in immaculate creativity with this GMJ and Matter remix of "Merlin's Oath" by Donny Carr. Delivering beautiful melodies interweaved with percussive drive makes this a track to carry you away.

4. "IMAGINE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ALEX O'RION & ANTRIM [HIGHER STATES]

With their first collaborative project Alex O'Rion and Antrim debut on Roger Martinez's Higher States label with "Imagine." Fluid and inviting, it's well contoured groove is full of character, shape and warmth; while a band of hip-swinging rhythms put your emotional centers on high. Ghostly fragments add an air of anticipation, perfecting setting up a cascading lead theme which effortlessly weaves it's way in and out of the framework. Lying gently below surface, it's emotive charm is hard to resist, juxtaposed against a storyboard of timely effects, before rising to prominence following an expertly executed break.

5. "SANKOCK (ORIGINAL MIX)" - RUDRA [ABORIGINAL]

Rudra tells a story through music with this original track "Sankock" on the Aboriginal label. Each layer takes the listener deeper into melody and makes you want to dance.

6. "HORUS (SUBANDRIO REMIX)" - DIMUTH K & SHANNON DAVIN [YIN]

Sri Lankan star Subandrio remixes the original "Horus" by Dimuth K and Shannon Davin with percussive urgency through 16th note hi-hat pattern and immaculately placed woodblock, a grooved bass-line and heavy beat builds energy while sumptuously textured pads gently reveal themselves. Retaining the essence of the original, a glorious arpeggio opens up in the breakdown before rhythm and bass hold court once more in the third movement to dramatic effect.

7. "HOPE IN YOU (CHAUM REMIX)" - ANTELA [ONE OF A KIND]

Nis based artist Antela, makes his debut on the One Of A Kind label with his strong progressive tune titled as "Hope In You," which receives a proper remix from Chaum.

8. "BURN YOUR LOVE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - HANNES BIEGER FEAT. JUAN HANSENS [BEDROCK RECORDS]

The essential genius of lead track "Burn Your Love" lies in the juxtaposition of Juan Hansen's heart-melting, mellow, 60s West Coast vibed vocal performance with the music composition Hannes Bieger trademark layers of dramatic, hypnotic analogue synth magic, bedded on a perfectly dynamic, hip-swinging groove.

9. "ASTRAL JOURNEY (PAUL HAMILTON & DJ RUBY REMIX)" - DJ MACINTYRE & JUAN IBANEZ [DROID9]

Paul Hamilton & DJ Ruby provide an excellent remix of "Astral Journey" by D.J. MacIntyre & Juan Ibanez on the Droid9 label. Etherial voices with driving melodic groove make the momentum of this track unstoppable.

10. "ZOOZ (ORIGINAL MIX)" - STEREO UNDERGROUND [LOST & FOUND]

Stereo Underground has the excellence as his primary weapon and that's what makes him a perfect fit for Lost & Found, the groundbreaking label run by Guy J. Sweeping synthesizers alternate with synthetic percussions, and multiple hypnotic lines weave in and out as dramatic shifts in ambiance and frequencies unfold. This is how it should be done!

11. "SYNTHASONIC (ORIGINAL MIX)" - BRISBOYS & RICHIE BLACKER [BRISBEATS RECORDS]

Brisbeats Records goes full steam ahead with their second label release featuring Brisboys teaming up with Last Night on Earth's Richie Blacker to with their original track "Synthasonic." Strap yourself in folks.

12. "FRACTAL (ORIGINAL MIX)" - SELECK [FREEGRANT MUSIC]

After successful releases on Area Verde, the talented electronic music duo Wabe joins Freegrant Music with "Fractal" and gets a massive Progressive House remix from Seleck. This classy high energy highly track is highly recommended!

13. "COCOTAL (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ALEX GUERRERO & VICTOR MAGAN [CARESSE RECORDS]

Alex Guerrero and Victor Magan combine their musical minds in their latest driving progressive original entitled "Cocotal" on Caresse Records.

14. "ROME (RAUSCHHAUS REMIX)" - JUAN PABLO TORREZ [PERSPECTIVES DIGITAL]

The 77th release on Darin Epsilon's Perspectives Digital brings the talented Colombian producer Juan Pablo Torrez back into the spotlight. His newest single "Rome" gets a powerhouse remix by Rauschhaus from Germany.

15. "ASTRAL (DMITRY MOLOSH REMIX REMIX)" - TRILUCID & PHIL MARTYN [PROTON MUSIC]

Dmitry Molosh is an artist who consistently dines at underground music's top table with his incredible music. Trilucid & Phil Martyn have their exceptional original "Astral" remixed by Dmitry Molosh in a chugging combination of bass and rhythmic flair that builds on the dynamic bass-line of the original. Taking the melodic essence of and building on it with an array of production material, new motifs shimmer across the mid-range in atmospheric fashion, building to a crescendo in a storming breakdown that then drops back into glorious, head-shaking rhythm in the third movement.

