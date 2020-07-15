The 15 Best Tech-House Tracks of June 2020

We provide an essential catalogue for tech-house heads and house music lovers with this month's chart.

Matthias Tanzmann Kerstin Flake

As the lockdown continues in so many places, we sit at home, listen to our favorite albums, dig through old vinyl, tune in the radio and watch live sets hoping it will be over soon. And hence the necessity for music and art in these difficult times. The music industry sees the light at the end of the tunnel. Hoping soon enough we may experience full clubs, packed concerts and enjoy a party again. In this past month's chart, we have a superb selection of groovy tunes, including amazing releases from Hector Couto, Matthias Tanzmann, and David Herrero.

1. “Good Feelings” - Martin Ikin [Sola]

UK DJ and producer Martin Ikin step up to make his debut for Sola with his latest single "Good Feelings." Martin's signature melodies are precise in this perfect summer-time grooves tune.

2. “Fat Cut” - Hector Couto [Elrow Music]

Hector Couto is continuously featured in our chart, and this time it could not be different. His latest track, "Fat Cut" on Elrow Music, is a perfect summer anthem ready to rock any terrace and club in the world.

3. “Reaching My Tryp” - David Herrero [Glasgow Underground]

Spanish producer, David Herrero shows his excellent Iberican/Stereo sound on this dynamic Balearic track. "Reaching My Tryp" is an explosion of rhythms, set for the next odyssey.

4. “Crazy Circus (Paco Osuna Remix)” - Matthias Tanzmann [Moon harbour]

Paco Osuna remixes "Crazy Circus," a hidden jam released by the label boss Matthias Tanzmann's back in 2008. The track's deep-buried bassline keeps you moving while atmospheric breakdowns allow the pressure to build up, and subtle vocal samples add some vital heart and soul.

5. “Les Do This (Truth x Lies Remix)” - Codes [Holy Molé Music]

Truth x Lies are back on Holy Molé Music with a fire remix of Codes hit 'Les Do This'!

6. “Dial Tone” - Rebuke [DIRTYBIRD]

Rebuke is now back on Dirtybird with another fierce EP, Dial Tone. His unique blend of techno percussion, 90's era synth influences, and thundering bass is the right formula for a frenzy dancefloor.

7. “PLAY THAT BEAT” - DONT BLINK [LOW CEILING]

Dont Blink cranks out "Play That Beat," a relentless groove released on their implacable Low Ceiling label.

8. “Right On, Right On (Matthias Tanzmann 2020 Remix) - Silicone Soul [Darkroom Dubs]

Silicone Soul celebrates 20 years of their game-changing breakthrough hit with a brand new remastered version, and two new remixes of "Right On, Right On."

9. “U Trippin” - Wheats, Luuk Van Dijk [Dark Side Of The Sun]

Amsterdam based DJ and producer Luuk van Dijk teamed up with Antss, Ben Sterling, Wheats and Dutch on their latest collab EP under his label Dark Side of the Sun.

10. “Tweezy” - Luuk Van Dijk, Ben Sterling [Dark Side Of The Sun]

Also, from the outstanding collab EP, “Tweezy” is deep, sexy, and granular. A transcendent work from Ben Stirling and Luuk Van Dijk.

11. "Something French” - Dissolut [Formatik]

The German duo Dissolut debuts on Formatik label with a solid tech-house cut. Their work focus on pumping drums and sharp-shuffling hi-hats, while french vocal sample delivers a highly seductive groove. A true tech-house track to keep virtual dancefloors busy in the heat of the night.

12. “Hot” - Shermanology [Rawthentic]

Brother & sister Andy & Dorothy Sherman, aka Shermanology bring the hottest track of the summer. "Hot" comes out on the respected Carlo Lio's Rawthentic imprint.

13. “Deep End” - John Summit [Defected]

Chicago's John Summit unveils his latest offering, "Deep End" is a captivating house cut with an addictive bassline, hypnotic vocal, and agile percussion. This dancefloor-ready cut is set to enchant its listeners and excite revelers across the globe.

14. "Set Me Free” - David Keno [Club Sweat]

David Keno keeps the underground sound burning, with "Set Me Free." The track's unwavering groove embraces a classic vocal sample while combining a modern twist.

15. "Perc You Later” - Sllash & Doppe [Boom Boom Room]

Sllash & Doppe is back with a throbbing tech house affair. "Perc You Later" combines a vocal gem with a funky bassline, resulting in this sharp house cut with an irresistible groove.

Stream the whole list here: