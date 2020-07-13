2020 Boulder Environmental/ Nature/ Outdoors Film Festival Going Virtual

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Boulder Environmental/ Nature/ Outdoors Film festival is going virtual. Gathering large groups in theaters just isn’t possible right now, at least not in the United States of Idiots.

The 2020 festival will feature a great lineup of feature films, shorts, and interviews with filmmakers and organizations concerned about the environment. See the complete program here with films like Watson, 2040, Emptying The Skies and more.

You can buy all access badges for $70 here. Tickets can also be purchased for individual tickets as well.