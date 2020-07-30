A Day Of Quarantine With Felix Jaehn

Viktor Schanz Fotografie

As the world continues to fight COVID-19, hopefully, everyone is finding ways to stay positive and productive. What I noticed while arranging these features is the artists are enjoying the time with their families and taking a break from the rigorous tour life. After years of touring, away from family and loved ones, COVID-19 has affected musicians in all sorts of ways. You can read our previous quarantine interview's here.

This week we have another prominent producer based in Germany who was delighted to give Magnetic Magazine an update on how his weekly activities have been going. Felix Jaehn was just named the second youngest German artist to receive multiple diamond awards. Five years later his track "Ain't Nobody" got the recognition and awards it deserved, making him one of Germany's most notable producers. He just released a video on YouTube about his story, inspirations, and mental health.

1. Where are you quarantining right now? is this your home or home away from home? What do you like most about it?

I’m at home in Germany in the countryside at my house, and I’ve really enjoyed this time. I’ve been here for like 10 weeks now and have only left twice to go to Berlin. I had one show 2 weeks ago, it was like a car concert, kind of like a drive-in cinema, just with music. Other than that, I’ve been at home; it’s been a blessing to be honest. I have a beautiful home, and before quarantine, I never really got to spend time here, and now I’ve actually lived here; my family lives here too. I kind of got to know my family again, in a new way, after 5 years of touring and working on stuff in my twenties. I’m outside in my garden a lot and I have a lot of projects going on in my house and garden. I also have a studio here, so I’ve been working on music too; I produced the "SICKO’" remix we just released, here in my home. We actually wrote the song "SICKO" here originally too because I use my house for songwriting camps as well, so it's been great. I’m kind of getting a new perspective on life without all of my normal traveling.

2. What type of food are you cooking and making? What is your favorite thing to eat?

I eat entirely plant-based, so I’m cooking a lot of tasty vegan food. I basically eat vegetables most of the time, and nuts and seeds, and some tofu. I discovered coconut yogurt for myself, I really love that with some cereals, and I make overnight oats every night and I have that for breakfast in the morning. I was used to always ordering room service at hotels or going to restaurants, but I always loved cooking and now I actually have the time to do that. So yeah I’m becoming a really good chef actually haha.

3. Are you with friends or family? Alone? Who are you bunkering down with?

I’m with family and now I’m starting to see friends again as well. Of course, keeping distance and stuff, the regulations are kind of loosening up in Germany at the moment, especially in the area where I live in Germany, its the area with the least amount of infections. I think we’re actually at 0 new infections right now, so I feel really safe being in this area. I’m really blessed to meet up with some friends again because a couple of weeks without seeing anyone other than my family (that I’ve been living with) was definitely tough, so I’m really happy to have my friends around again.

4. Are you gaming? Are exercising (if so how)? Are you listening to music or making it? What TV or movies are you watching? What does your day consist of in this new "world" we live in?

I rarely watch TV or movies, I watched ‘'Tiger King' because everybody was talking about it and I couldn’t resist, and I kind of enjoyed watching it. I didn’t like it after the first 2 episodes because I thought it was too disturbing, but I just watched it from a distance and didn’t really analyze what was happening and enjoyed it. It was really interesting to see what was going on in everybody’s lives in this series.

I’m not gaming, but I am exercising every day. I do a lot of bodyweight exercise, I do yoga, I ride my bike, I go running, I also live near the beach so I go for a swim sometimes. I’m making a lot of music, I have a home studio, so I’ve been locked in the studio a lot - other than that, I spend a lot of time in my garden and redecorating my home, working on the interior design. Pretty much, most of my free time I’m actually outside in the garden, to be honest.

5. What songs or artists are you listening to right now? Can you share a track or musician you are jamming out to?

The track I’ve listened to the most during this time of quarantine is probably Claude Von Stroke, "I’m Solo." I also really enjoy "The Review" by Township Rebellion right now, and the Vintage Culture & Slow Motion remix of "Slow Down." I would say those three are my favorite songs right now, definitely check them out, they’re cool.