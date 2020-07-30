A. G. Cook Announces 49-Track Album '7G' With New Songs & Covers
Founder and head of PC Music, A. G. Cook has announced a mammoth new album 7G. The 49-track LP will be split into seven parts with seven tracks each (math!). Each of the seven parts is dedicated to a different instrument: Drums, Guitar, Supersaw, Piano, Nord, Spoken Word and Extreme Vocals.
The album includes new material, as well as covers of songs by Blur, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, The Strokes, The Smashing Pumpkins, Tommy James and the Shondells, Life Sim and Sia. It also includes vocal contributions from Caroline Polachek, Tommy Cash, Hannah Diamond, Cecile Believe and Alaska Reid.
7G is available in digital formats and a special limited edition “Deluxe Boxset” on Bandcamp with extra music, visuals, and a special events access card.
See the complete tracklist below and listen to the Megamix to get an idea of what is to come. 7G is here to make your 5G look silly AT&T. It will be released on August 12.
Disc 1 - A. G. Drums
- A-Z
- Acid Angel
- H2O
- Drum Solo
- Nu Crush
- Gemstone Break
- Silver
Disc 2 - A. G. Guitar
- Gold Leaf
- Being Harsh
- Undying
- Drink Blood
- Lil Song
- Beetlebum (Blur cover)
- Superstar (Live at Secret Sky)
Disc 3 - A. G. Supersaw
- Mad Max
- Illuminated Biker Gang
- Soft Landing
- Overheim
- DJ Every Night
- Car Keys
- Dust
Disc 4 - A. G. Piano
- Oracle
- Note Velocity
- Windows
- Feeling
- Waldhammer
- Polyphloisboisterous
- Anything Could Happen
Disc 5 - A. G. Nord
- Behind Glass
- Oohu
- The Best Day (Taylor Swift cover)
- Triptych Demon
- Official (Charli XCX cover)
- Crimson
- Life Speed
Disc 6 - A. G. Spoken Word
- Could It Be
- The End Has No End (The Strokes cover)
- No Yeah
- Green Beauty
- Unreal
- 2021
- Hold On
Disc 7 - A. G. Extreme Vocals
- Today (Smashing Pumpkins cover)
- Chandelier (Sia cover)
- Idyll (Life Sim cover)
- Show Me What
- Somers Tape
- Crimson and Clover (Tommy James and Shondells cover)
- Alright