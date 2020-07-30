A. G. Cook Announces 49-Track Album '7G' With New Songs & Covers

A. G. Cook Alaska Reid

Founder and head of PC Music, A. G. Cook has announced a mammoth new album 7G. The 49-track LP will be split into seven parts with seven tracks each (math!). Each of the seven parts is dedicated to a different instrument: Drums, Guitar, Supersaw, Piano, Nord, Spoken Word and Extreme Vocals.

The album includes new material, as well as covers of songs by Blur, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, The Strokes, The Smashing Pumpkins, Tommy James and the Shondells, Life Sim and Sia. It also includes vocal contributions from Caroline Polachek, Tommy Cash, Hannah Diamond, Cecile Believe and Alaska Reid.

7G is available in digital formats and a special limited edition “Deluxe Boxset” on Bandcamp with extra music, visuals, and a special events access card.

See the complete tracklist below and listen to the Megamix to get an idea of what is to come. 7G is here to make your 5G look silly AT&T. It will be released on August 12.

Disc 1 - A. G. Drums

A-Z Acid Angel H2O Drum Solo Nu Crush Gemstone Break Silver

Disc 2 - A. G. Guitar

Gold Leaf Being Harsh Undying Drink Blood Lil Song Beetlebum (Blur cover) Superstar (Live at Secret Sky)

Disc 3 - A. G. Supersaw

Mad Max Illuminated Biker Gang Soft Landing Overheim DJ Every Night Car Keys Dust

Disc 4 - A. G. Piano

Oracle Note Velocity Windows Feeling Waldhammer Polyphloisboisterous Anything Could Happen

Disc 5 - A. G. Nord

Behind Glass Oohu The Best Day (Taylor Swift cover) Triptych Demon Official (Charli XCX cover) Crimson Life Speed

Disc 6 - A. G. Spoken Word

Could It Be The End Has No End (The Strokes cover) No Yeah Green Beauty Unreal 2021 Hold On

Disc 7 - A. G. Extreme Vocals