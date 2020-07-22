Ambient Meditations Podcast Vol 10 - Bing & Ruth (David Moore)

David Moore of Bing & Ruth photo by Tonje Thilesen

This week we are joined by Bing & Ruth's David Moore to talk about his new album, inspirations from the California desert, the Farfisa organ, and more. Their new album Species came out on 4AD July 17 (2020) and will mark the fourth album from his shape-shifting modern minimalist/ambient ensemble. Moore's Ambient Meditations mix he has done for us runs almost as a sort of parallel to Species, a cinematic score to man's constant, if not eternal, existential dilemma. Inspired by classic soundtracks, artistic contemplation, and our place in the universe. The mix is expanding, beautiful, and timely in this time of pandemic peril, political strife, and global warming. This one will make you think, feel, and hopefully recalibrate. Enjoy.

Our complete podcast series is available on these fine platforms and on Soundcloud - below at the end of the post is our complete Ambient Meditation Series:

Tracklist:

Gustavo Santaolalla - Tema Amores Perros + Atacama

Jefre Cantu-Ledesma - Tracing Back The Radiance

Thomas Newman - Angela Undress

Chihei Hatakeyama - Alone by the Sea

Late Bloomer - Countances

Ben Seretan - Shotgun a Cigarette in an Empty Strip Mall Parking Lot