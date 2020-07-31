Ambient Meditations Vol. 11 - The Ghost of Brian Eno (Reflections)

This week we are doing something a little different, our guest is not a person per se but the algorithm of one. The application/album Reflections by Brian Eno is an experiment in machine learning applied to regenerative music, it's an algorithm that recycles loops and textures to create an ongoing ambient composition. It's like literally having the ghost of Eno just living in your iPad ready to create at any time, and what's even cooler is that it moves with the seasons and generates a video image to correspond with the sounds. Download it stat if you like what you hear. Headphones on, let's reflect with the ghost of Brian Eno.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Our complete podcast series is available on these fine platforms and on Soundcloud - below at the end of the post is our complete Ambient Meditation Series:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Acast | TuneIn | Pocket Casts | Breaker | Stitcher