Ambient Meditations Vol 8 - Tomos

Imagine yourself walking in London with a mixture of ambient, jazz, filled with warm and contemplative vibes. Welcome to the world of Tomos.

photo by Owain Morgan

This week we are joined by London based recording artist Tomos, a newcomer to the chillout scene with a beautiful new EP entitled "Count The Seconds," coming out on new imprint Mellia on August 26th, the new single "Resonate" available now. We catch up with him in his London flat to discuss the new EP, life out of quarantine in London, and his brilliant Ambient Meditations mix that he has done for us - based on his walks through London. So pop on the headphones, get to know Tomos.

Balancing soulful beats with expertly crafted soundscapes, EP' Count The Seconds' is a blissful and laid-back debut glistening with intricate synths and the occasional dip into retro centric dream-pop. Opener' Stand Here' saunters with steamy sax while follow-up title track 'Count The Seconds' works to remind us of Tomos's knack for a classic hook. Lead single 'Resonate' is steeped in otherworldly production and reverb-soaked melodies. 'Zero 7 Nine' and closer 'Citrus Sun' delight in the soft groove of atmospherics, each flowing with a confident ease.

The EP is a product of Tomos's background, marrying the opposing influences of nature and the synthetic. Originally from somewhere between the sea and the mountains of West Wales, Tomos moved from a quiet, peaceful life to find his musical direction in the vibrant streets of South East London. Drawing from the calmness of the countryside and the spirited energy of the city, he alludes to the often forgotten simple pleasures and narrow slices of life in his music.

Tomos also developed a new understanding of sound and palette, collecting sonic ideas by experiencing and reflecting on the world around him.

"I was once told about the concept of going on sound walks - staying silent for a set amount of time whilst walking and listening carefully to the relationship between the sounds in your environment. Ever since then, I've often found myself wandering around Peckham or resting in rural Wales with earphones in without any music intently listening to everything else, making ambient recordings, and scribbling down thoughts. The songs from the EP aren't based on any particular moment, but more about capturing a series of calming memories and sounds."

Producing music is often quite a meditative thing for me - the process of focussing so intently for so long on something that loops around for hours on end leads to losing of a sense of time. During this time, I don't think about my life or anything connected to it, solely the relationship between the sounds that I'm slotting together, so writing about intent listening and meditation felt quite natural despite not meditating as a practice."

Having studied music in London, Tomos has amassed a collection of regular collaborators and like-minded musicians. On 'Count The Seconds' he also utilized the skills of DJJ, Max Doohan (Night Tapes, Another Sky), Honey Stretton, George Davies (Tiña), Harvey Grant (Puma Blue, Kerala Dust), James Creswick (Tom Misch, Jordan Rakei), Tim Gardner (Brooke Bentham, Ama Mizu), Fleur Moriarty (Bowlegged).