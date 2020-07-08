Ambient Reflections: Lamin Fofana - Blues

Artwork by Jim C. Nedd / Design by Simone Trabucchi

Sitting out in the woods has been a good time for ambient music and reflecting, so this new project by Lamin Fofana has been excellent to become more at peace with the world around us. The album titled Blues is the third in a trilogy of albums.

This trio of albums draws its influences from works by Black writers, Blues specifically from Amiri Baraka's Blues People: Negro Music In White America. In the Bandcamp description, the Berlin-based Sierra Leonean artist goes into further detail about how that should help shape your thinking with this record.

At five tracks, it is a blend of field recordings, gentle synths, ambient pads and subtle strings. It is poetic and beautiful, ending with a 15-minute sound bath of nature and electronics meeting in the best way possible.

Blues is out now on Bandcamp via his label Black Studies.

