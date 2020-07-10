Ambient Reflections: Past Palms - When The Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky EP
Brooklyn producer Past Palms has released a new two-track EP When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky. The new project is a little shorter than normal for an ambient reflections piece, but sometimes you just need to relax for a short period of time before drifting off into space or sleep.
The first track, “Solar Noon” is a little glitchier with echoing snares underneath fluttering synths and bright fx that sparkle like the summer sun on a lake. “Midnight Sun” is more like his previous work, Vernal, with soft and ambient pads that ends with a meditative and reflective comedown. Get your copy here.
If you want to relax even more with this, try some CBD from Joy Organics and get 20% using the code summer20.
Magnetic takes a commission on affiliate links in this article.