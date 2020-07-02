Ambient Reflections: Sei A Lockdown Mix

Sei A Ric Bell

The world has started to open up again, sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, but that means we have taken a step back with our isolation ambient music series. This has been rebranded into Ambient Reflections, which we will still continue to do from time to time. We now have a mix from Glaswegian producer Andy Graham aka Sei A, who has announced a new album Kinetic Action that will be released on August 14 via Aus Music. This will follow up 2016's Space In Your Mind. The first single "Forget Now" will be released on July 3 with remixes from Surgeon. See the complete tracklist below.

1. Random Rules

2. Halo

3. High

4. Foundation

5 Sei A 'Forget Now'

6. Jets

7. Double Dot Matrix

8. Million Pieces

9. You Dance Into My Light

With all of this in mind, Sei A has made us a Ambient Reflections mix to help get you to the album release date and through a tumultuous summer that is going to be a bumpy one. At least we have ambient music to help calm the nerves.

1. Intro: Saturday 9th May, 7.30am, back garden looking onto canal with the morning bird song.

2. Intro 2 snippet: Qualitative Research Interview: Little Italy - Sullivan Street, New York City (1980’s with an interview from a young Anna Quindlen)

3. Ulla Straus - Billow

4. Dedekind Cut - The Crossing Guard

5. ALIA - Floating Stream (Andy Graham Sounds Mix)

6. John Martyn - Small Hours

7. David Naegele - Temple in the Forest

8. Apex Twin - Aisatsana

9. (Aya Interview add/sample)

10. John Roberts - Mental Model No. 2

11. Olafur Arnalds - Brot

12. Malin Genie - Korwar

13. Jefre Cantu-Ledesma - Roam The Milky Way

14. (unknown french film add/sample)

15. Pendant - Des Vieux Temples

16. Sei A - Million Pieces (Andy Graham Sounds Mix)

17. Outro snippet: Qualitative Research Interview snippet two of Anna Quindlen who has now become a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and bestselling author

