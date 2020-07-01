Banzai Skateboards Reviving Classic 70's Design With Limited 500 Run Of Boards

It will include signed art prints by David Carson, Jay Nelson, Nathaniel Russel, Todd Glaser and Cole Barash.
Banzai Skateboards

Banzai Skateboards has released Limited-Edition reissue of the brand’s original shapes. The reissues come in give colors and two sizes, limited to an edition of 50 boards per color & size. They arrive in a high-grade collector’s box featuring a signed art print by one of the following artists: David Carson, Jay Nelson, Nathaniel Russell, Todd Glaser, and Cole Barash.

Banzai was first released in 1976 and has been a part of skate culture, especially California skate culture, ever since.

The boards are hand made and come with newly developed low-friction custom ceramic bearings. The foundation of this truck is a weight-saving aluminum hanger and a robust, non-bendable carbon steel axle. They will be available in 5 colors: Jade, Amber, Ghost, Sienna and Azure.

The medium 23.5 inch will cost $555 and large 28.5 inch will cost $645. Get them on the website.

