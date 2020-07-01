Banzai Skateboards Reviving Classic 70's Design With Limited 500 Run Of Boards

via Banzai Skateboards

Banzai Skateboards has released Limited-Edition reissue of the brand’s original shapes. The reissues come in give colors and two sizes, limited to an edition of 50 boards per color & size. They arrive in a high-grade collector’s box featuring a signed art print by one of the following artists: David Carson, Jay Nelson, Nathaniel Russell, Todd Glaser, and Cole Barash.

Banzai was first released in 1976 and has been a part of skate culture, especially California skate culture, ever since.

The boards are hand made and come with newly developed low-friction custom ceramic bearings. The foundation of this truck is a weight-saving aluminum hanger and a robust, non-bendable carbon steel axle. They will be available in 5 colors: Jade, Amber, Ghost, Sienna and Azure.

The medium 23.5 inch will cost $555 and large 28.5 inch will cost $645. Get them on the website.