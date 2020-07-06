Bassnectar "Stepping Back" From Career After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

alive coverage

After being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, many of them young fans, Bassnectar announced late Friday that he would “stepping back” from his career.

In a statement released on Friday (July 3), he said, “I am stepping back from my career and I am stepping down from my position of power and privilege in this community because I want to take responsibility and accountability. I feel intense compassion for anyone I may have hurt. I truly hope you allow me a chance to work together toward healing.”

However, then he goes on to deny the allegations, which has caused some confusion as to why he is taking a step back. “The rumors you are hearing are untrue, but I realize some of my past actions have caused pain, and I am deeply sorry.”

It is not clear for how long he will be stepping back from his career. However, given the response to his letter, the road back won't be easy. Other producers and musicians have denounced him and it would take a lot of work to rehabilitate his career.

The evidence against Bassnectar had been mounting since last week (and potentially before that) in a series of social media posts that outlined a pattern of alleged sexual misconduct and grooming of female fans that were allegedly underage at the time of their first contact. One allegation is also against a member of Bassnectar’s touring team. You can see many of the allegations on an Instagram account devoted to them here.