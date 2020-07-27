Billy Kenny's Label This Ain't Bristol Shutting Down After DJ's Abuse Allegations

Galen Oakes

Billy Kenny’s This Ain’t Bristol is ceasing operations. The label co-founded by Kenny has been dormant since 2019 and there had been plans to revive it in 2021, but since the allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against Kenny became public, the label has permanently shelved them.

In a statement released over the weekend, the label said that they were shutting down completely and taking down all of the music released on it.

“There were considerations regarding its relaunch in 2021 with Billy Kenny taking the lead. However this will not be happening anymore. So we’ll be stopping the operation and will be taking down all releases at the end of the year.”

The label also released a statement when he was outed as an abuser.