Bob Moses Detail New Record 'Desire,' Share Title Track With ZHU

Bob Moses Cr: Lucas.Mk

Bob Moses has announced a new club-centric product Desire that will be released next month on Domino. Six tracks in total, it is a continuously mixed project that chronicles humanity's constant needs and wants – our desires. The title track with ZHU “Desire” has been released with an animated, interactive video, directed by Owen Brown of creative agency CTRL5.

“Desire can become quite destructive if you're not self-aware. With this record, we’re trying to be self-aware by looking at our own desires and reckoning with them,” says Jimmy Vallance. “Stories about desire are timeless: Icarus flying too close to the sun and ending up falling to his death…that idea inspired the falling man on the album cover. That symbolized to us how desire can lead to a downfall.”

Desire will be released on August 28 via Domino Records. See the complete tracklist below and don’t tell anyone, but the final track “Ordinary Day” is a banger.

Desire Tracklist:

1. “Love We Found”

2. “The Blame”

3. “Desire” with Zhu

4. “Hold Me Up”

5. “Outlier”

6. “Ordinary Day”