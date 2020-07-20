Bryan Jones Splitting From Detroit Duo Golf Clap

Gold Clap & Country Club Disco will continue as before, but now just with one person.

Bryan Jones of Detroit duo Golf Clap is leaving the production and DJ pairing. In a statement released at the end of last week, Hugh Cleal explained that they are parting ways and he would carry the Golf Clap and Country Club Disco banner on his own. Bryan Jones will soon be releasing music on his own under a new alias.

“After nearly 10 years together as Golf Clap, Bryan Jones and myself (Hugh Cleal) are parting ways,” their statement reads. “Creativity is what brought us together, and it is that same creativity that will keep us going long after this fork in the road.”

They thank the fans for everything over the past 10 years and look forward to whatever will come after this split. Read the full statement below.