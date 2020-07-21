Dave Lee Dropping Joey Negro Alias After Three Decades

courtesy photo

English producer Dave Lee will longer use his Joey Negro alias.

In a statement today, Lee explained that he has been using the alias since 1990 and why he came to use it, but understands that it is time to change given the current climate on racial justice.

“In truth I’ve not felt comfortable with the name Joey Negro for a while, especially as I’ve got older. I’ve stopped using it a few times but establishing a new name as an artist isn’t easy and I’ve ended up going back to it. I understand now though that it’s not appropriate for me to carry on using the name. I’ve recently received emails, tweets etc saying that it is unacceptable and people find it out of place in 2020 - and I agree. From now on I’m dropping Joey Negro as a pseudonym, and all those future releases that weren’t already in production will carry the name Dave Lee.”

He goes into detail about how he chose the name and why he didn’t like releasing as David Lee because it seemed boring, but understands why it needs to change.

“I’m sorry to have caused any offence. My whole life has been about music but particularly black music, I love soul, funk, disco, jazz in a way that’s impossible for me to articulate in words and I have tried to champion it with the best intentions. Please be aware the changes are not instant everywhere,” he says at the end of the statement.

All future releases will now carry the name Dave Lee.

This comes after The Black Madonna changed her name to The Blessed Madonna. Hopefully there will be a few more name changes like the random groups of white guys have named themselves after African and Asian countries.