DJ Deeon Launches Crowdfunding Campaign To Battle Health, Economic Hardships

He is offering some pretty great rewards for those who support the campaign.

Ghetto house innovator DJ Deeon has launched a crowd funding campaign as he battles long-term health issues and economic hardships as a result. It will help to offset economic set backs that have piled on from various health issues that have occurred over the past few years.

He notes that he had “Quadruple Bypass Heart Surgery, then suffering through Cancer and Chemotherapy, and then finally they took my leg.” Then on Boxing Day 2018 he suffered a mini-stroke and had to take time off to recover. He suffered another mini-stroke in September 2019 and another in November.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

His recovery slowed and he decided to take a year off and reschedule gigs. This then came up against the pandemic this year, which compounded the health risks for himself and the financial pain.

“Fast forward six months and here we are. The COVID epidemic removed any chance of earning from gigs, the state took away my disability benefits long ago due to me earning from touring and the minute royalty checks just about covered my outstanding bills.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

With the campaign, he is offering a lot in return. He is offering unreleased remixes, back catalogue material, exclusive merch, video messages, remixes and more. This is your chance to have him play a gig for you, remix your track and more. Support a legend in his pursuit to get healthy and on his feet.