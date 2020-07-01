Eddie Fowlkes, Robert Hood, SRVD, Goldie Feature On New Charity Compilation For Campaign Zero
A new compilation is being released this Saturday, July 4 to benefit Campaign Zero, an organization that seeks to end police violence and hold police accountable. The 14-track compilation Break The Silence will feature music from the likes of SRVD, Eddie Fowlkes, Robert Hood, Planetary Assault Systems, Rebekah and others. 4hero & Goldie will unite as Internal Affairs to remix a 4hero track as well.
The compilation will be released on July 4 and Beatport, Junodownload, Boomkat & Traxsource have all agreed to waive their fees. Fighting police violence is as urgent a mission as ever since the police refuse to police themselves. Compilations that help raise money to fight for these causes are as vital as anything being released right now.
See the complete tracklist below.
01. K’ Alexi Shelby & Tony Loveless - State of Emergency
02. Eddie Fowlkes - Pandemic One
03. Jon Dixon - Counterpoint
04. 4hero - Universal Love (Dubstars) [Internal Affairs Remix]
05. Ben Sims - Break It Down
06. Developer - Cultural Conditioning
07. Robert Hood - The Redeemer
08. Planetary Assault Systems - Huddler's Source of Wonder
09. Mark Broom - Gunna
10. Mark Flash - Voice of Detroit
11. SRVD - In The Dark
12. Rebekah - Stealing Fire
13. Sinistarr x K-Dan - Apollo
14. Oliver Way & Dany Rodriguez - First Act