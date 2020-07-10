Fabian Mazur Is The Mood For A "Takeover" With New Fusion Sound

Copenhagen based producer Fabian Mazur has stirred up something big for his next single. Drawing on influences from hip-hop and Caribbean beats, he hits hard in time for the weekend with "Takeover."

Supplying his own vocals on this powerful cut, they provide an eye-catching top-line to run alongside punchy synths patterns and strongly surging chord progressions.

The artist shares how he came to make this record, stating: “Takeover' was simply inspired by the feeling of wanting to take over the world. I wanted to capture the feeling of being able to conquer everything and turn it into a track so I built it around grandiose chords, big synths and my own vocals. Hopefully, this can inspire some people to get going and conquer the obstacles they are facing!"

Give "Takeover" some love here.