Faithless Capture The Feeling Of Youth & Summer With First New Single In 10 Years "This Feeling"

Faithless have returned with their first new single in 10 years and it is just what we need right now. The iconic UK duo has released their new song “This Feeling” featuring Suli Breaks and Nathan Ball, along with a new music video.

The video was directed by Josh Cole, who produced the award-winning video for Rudimental “Not Giving In” and also Chase & Status “Alive.”

The song is the sort of positivity that the world could use a big dose of right now. It taps into the nostalgic carefree feeling of youth, summertime and free will. It is designed to make you feel good again. The video captures that with teens doing their thing, riding bikes and hanging out on a summer day.

“We weren’t thinking of releasing this as a single but with the sun coming out and a slight sense of hope for the future, it seemed fitting,” says the duo about the song. “It’s a song that we think captures - lyrically and musically - the remembrance of great summers past, out in the streets with your mates, but also the warmth of now, of less clothes, of possibility friendships, summer nights, dancing.”

It has been 10 years since their last album The Dance in 2010. No word on another album, but it is good to have new Faithless music.