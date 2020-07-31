Fyre Festival Merch Up For Auction Now To Benefit Fraud Victims

Fyre Festival has become such a ubiquitous cultural phenomenon that is now the Watergate of live events. That may not have been their intention, but they became more famous than any successful event could have ever dreamed of. The damage from the festival extended beyond trust funds and damaged reputations unfortunately, there were local vendors and investors who lost a lot of money after being defrauded by the operators of Fyre Festival. Last year the US Marshals announced they were going to auction off seized Fyre Festival merch to help raise money for those who were the victims of Billy McFarland's crimes.

“The proceeds from the sale of these items, all traceable to McFarland’s $26 million fraud, will go toward the victims of his crimes,” according to the U.S. Marshals.

Now the auction is open is you can start bidding on tokens, clothing, wristbands and more. The auction ends on August 13. Get in on the bidding and the prices may get pretty high.