Goldie Announces 'Timeless' 25 Year Capsule With Interviews, Remixes, Archival Footage, Remastered Vinyl & More

via Goldie

Goldie is celebrating the 25-year anniversary of his ground-breaking album Timeless with a new project, Timeless Capsule, that will unveil new pieces of content from now until the end of the year.

It will start today, July 31, the anniversary of its release in 1995. Subscribers to the website will initially be given download access to both the Peshay Remix of “Inner City Life” and an exclusive interview between Goldie and Pete Tong who originally signed the record to his label FFRR back in the mid 90’s.

The capsule will include exclusive access to interviews with collaborators, unseen 1995 footage, archival photography and much more to come. Later on there will be entirely re-mastered and re-packaged 25-year anniversary vinyl, CD and digital editions of the album released.