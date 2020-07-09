How It Was Made: Maxim Lany - Disruption [Electronic Elements]

Welcome back to our ever-popular series 'How It Was Made', where your favorite artists break down the tools and tricks they used to create the music we all love so dearly. This time, we are joined by rising Belgian-talent Maxim Lany, whose steady rise over the past few years comes from much support by the likes of Solomun, Kölsch, Tale Of Us, and even David Guetta. His most recent release 'Disruption', which is available now via Electronic Elements, rides that fine line between techno and progressive, something he's become well known for.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Words by Maxim Lany

Ableton Push

The Push I use is usually to spread out my ideas and more important to play with the groove.

In the case of ‘Disruption’, it was more in the first part of creating the idea, this really allows me to work fast and not to lose the vibe I have in mind when creating a new track.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

I place my claps, hi-hats but also the filters on some of the sounds to create a flow and movement on the rough idea that it is in that stage of the process.

Ableton Push



AKAI LPK25

This compact but really nice midi keyboard is perfect for when you’re on the road or just don’t want to use the computer keyboard for playing around and searching for ideas on the synth.

For ‘Disruption’ it came quite naturally to determine the lead melody but also the stabs that ‘carry’ the track from start to finish. Having a small tool like that on location makes it really easy to play around and determine what melody you’re going with.

AKAI LPK25



KORG Electribe

The new version of the classic Electribe is really handy for searching for new sounds that colour your track. In this case, I used it for some FX and the famous ‘ride’ I always use on my tracks. It’s kind of my signature ride that I used for many years already and shaped as I used it more.

KORG Electribe



ROLAND TR-8

This classic drum machine re-built contains both 808 and 909 in a super handy and easy to use tool.

I really love this one and I use it to make some of my own samples like the claps I always use in my tracks, some of the toms, and more.

In this track, a lot of the specials are re-used samples I created before with this machine.

ROLAND TR-8



Xfer SERUM

Last but not least I used one of the new plugins I added to my collection called Serum and it’s just a great and very easy to use a piece of software in terms of ‘big’ sounds and a lot of my stabs.

It really brings a modern touch to my tracks and I keep discovering new editable sounds every time I work with it.

The lead of ‘Disruption’ is one of those sounds and it definitely is something to use again.

Xfer SERUM



Grab your copy of Maxim Lany's Disruption here.