Hudson Mohawke & Tiga Kickstart Ongoing Collaboration With "LOVE MINUS ZERO"

This is the start of a string of specials releases from the pair.

Bringing unreal heat into the mix is Tiga and Hudson Mohawke, who have newly released the wicked "LOVE MINUS ZERO." This is the debut collaborative single from both esteemed artists, and there will be one delivered monthly for the remainder of 2020.

With HudMo coming in on Tiga's No Fantasy Required LP and their very different yet eye-catching styles complementing each other brilliantly, "LOVE MINUS ZERO" was born from studio time together in both London and Los Angeles.

Tiga describes this best as "I bring things and he brings things, and those things normally not might mix. There’s an odd-couple aspect about us, but that’s the best part of it.”

This track is thickly textured, oozing sophistication yet remains totally unfussy. We're already hyped for the rest of the series! Check out "LOVE MINUS ZERO" below and get it here.