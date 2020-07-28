Ikonika Announces New Hyperdub EP 'Hollow,' Shares Single "Body Servants"

Cover art via Hyperdub

London producer Ikonika will release a new six-track EP Hollow at the end of August on Hyperdub. To help push the new project, she has released the first single “Body Servants.”

She released her first single "Millie" on Hyperdub in 2008 and has released three albums with the label since then Contact, Love Want, Have in 2010, Aerotropolis in 2013 and Distractions in 2017.

Hollow sees her switch away from techno and more towards grime, UK drill and dancehall. Hollow will be released on August 31 and sounds quite good.

Tracklist:

01. Kicks Count

02. Hollow

03. Blood Tinge

04. A-Void

05. Body Servants

06. Terminus