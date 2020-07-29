Lights Out Premiere: Angioma & Blanka - Dirty Patterns (P.Leone Remix) [Room Trax]

P.Leone's take goes in a more tribal, Balearic dub-infused direction, with bits of raw '90s techno thrown in for good measure
Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from the forthcoming collaborative EP by Room Trax label heads Angioma & Blanka. Their four-track Dirty Patterns EP features two originals and two remixes, of which we present to you the ever-stylish P.Leone remix of the title track 'Dirty Patterns'. Where the original sits somewhere between house and techno, P.Leone's take goes in a more tribal, Balearic dub-infused direction, with bits of raw '90s techno thrown in for good measure. Dirty Patterns will be available on August 7th via Room Trax. 

Track: Dirty Patterns (P.Leone)

Artist: Angioma & Blanka

Label: Room Trax

Format: Digital

Release Date: 8-7-2020

