Lights Out Premiere: Angioma & Blanka - Dirty Patterns (P.Leone Remix) [Room Trax]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from the forthcoming collaborative EP by Room Trax label heads Angioma & Blanka. Their four-track Dirty Patterns EP features two originals and two remixes, of which we present to you the ever-stylish P.Leone remix of the title track 'Dirty Patterns'. Where the original sits somewhere between house and techno, P.Leone's take goes in a more tribal, Balearic dub-infused direction, with bits of raw '90s techno thrown in for good measure. Dirty Patterns will be available on August 7th via Room Trax.
Track: Dirty Patterns (P.Leone)
Artist: Angioma & Blanka
Label: Room Trax
Format: Digital
Release Date: 8-7-2020